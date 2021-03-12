The 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League enters Match Day 15 this weekend.
The matches are scheduled for Sunday.
Jigawa Golden Stars vs Akwa United
FC IfeanyiUbah vs Rivers United
MFM FC vs Enyimba International
Lobi Stars vs Plateau United
Sunshine Stars vs Nasarawa United
Dakkada FC vs Katsina United
Rangers International vs Adamawa United
Abia Warriors vs Kano Pillars
Kwara United vs Heartland FC
Wikki Tourists vs Warri Wolves
Below are the current standings of the participating 20 clubs in the 2020/2021 NPFL, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):
Team P W D L F A GD PTS
Kwara United 14 7 5 2 16 9 +7 26
Kano Pillars 14 7 3 4 15 10 +5 24
Rangers 14 7 3 4 15 10 +5 24
Enyimba 12 7 3 2 13 9 +4 24
Akwa United 14 6 5 3 16 9 +7 23
Nasarawa United 14 7 2 5 15 12 +3 23
Rivers United 13 7 1 5 15 10 +5 22
Dakkada FC 14 6 2 6 16 20 -4 20
Plateau United 14 5 4 5 15 9 +6 19
Lobi Stars 14 5 4 5 12 11 +1 19
MFM FC 14 5 4 4 10 10 – 19
Heartland 14 5 3 6 19 22 -3 18
Abia Warriors 14 4 5 5 17 15 +2 17
Wikki Tourists 14 4 5 5 11 10 +1 17
Sunshine Stars 14 4 5 5 12 12 – 17
Jigawa GS 14 5 2 7 9 15 -6 17
Katsina United 14 4 3 7 9 18 -9 15
Warri Wolves 14 4 2 8 10 18 -8 14
FC IfeanyiUbah 13 3 4 6 9 12 -3 13
Adamawa United 14 2 4 8 6 15 -9 10
