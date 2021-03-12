The 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League enters Match Day 15 this weekend.

The matches are scheduled for Sunday.

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Akwa United

FC IfeanyiUbah vs Rivers United

MFM FC vs Enyimba International

Lobi Stars vs Plateau United

Sunshine Stars vs Nasarawa United

Dakkada FC vs Katsina United

Rangers International vs Adamawa United

Abia Warriors vs Kano Pillars

Kwara United vs Heartland FC

Wikki Tourists vs Warri Wolves

Below are the current standings of the participating 20 clubs in the 2020/2021 NPFL, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

Team P W D L F A GD PTS