NPFL: Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars draw goalless + All results

Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi played a goalless draw with Sunshine Stars FC of Akure in the 2021/2022 Match Day 29 of the Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.
The Match Day 29 Nigeria Professional Football League was played on Sunday at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.
Lobi Stars Coach Baba Ganaru said his boys played very well in spite of the barren draw.
Ganaru expressed optimism that there was still hope for his team to move out of relegation zone.
Meanwhile, coach Emmanuel Deutch of Sunshine Stars commended Lobi players for giving his team a good fight.
According to him, they played like wounded lions.
All results
Katsina United 1-0 Enyimba International FC
Nasarawa United 1-0 Wikki Tourists
Shooting Stars 1-1 MFM FC
Gombe United 4-2 Kwara United
Kano Pillars 3-1 Heartland FC
Lobi Stars 0-0 Sunshine Stars
Akwa United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes
Rivers United 1-0 Remo Stars.
Meanwhile, two matches were played on Saturday on Match Day 29:
Abia Warriors 2-0 Plateau United
Rangers International 1-0 Dakkada FC.
The following are Match Day 30 fixtures to be played on on the weekend of May 28 and May 29:
Sunshine Stars vs Katsina United
Enyimba International vs Nasarawa United
Plateau United vs Rangers International
Wikki Tourists vs Abia Warriors
Remo Stars vs Kano Pillars
Kwara United vs Akwa United
MFM FC vs Gombe United
Heartland FC vs Shooting Stars FC
Niger Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars
Dakkada FC vs Rivers United.
Rescheduled Match Day 28 fixtures:
Dakkada FC vs Abia Warriors – Wednesday.
Rescheduled Match Day 23 fixture:
Kano Pillars vs Katsina United – Thursday.
NAN.