NPFL: Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars draw goalless + All results

Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi played a goalless draw with Sunshine Stars FC of Akure in the 2021/2022 Match Day 29 of the Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

The Match Day 29 Nigeria Professional Football League was played on Sunday at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

Lobi Stars Coach Baba Ganaru said his boys played very well in spite of the barren draw.

Ganaru expressed optimism that there was still hope for his team to move out of relegation zone.

Meanwhile, coach Emmanuel Deutch of Sunshine Stars commended Lobi players for giving his team a good fight.

According to him, they played like wounded lions.

All results

Katsina United 1-0 Enyimba International FC

Nasarawa United 1-0 Wikki Tourists

Shooting Stars 1-1 MFM FC

Gombe United 4-2 Kwara United

Kano Pillars 3-1 Heartland FC

Lobi Stars 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Akwa United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United 1-0 Remo Stars.

Meanwhile, two matches were played on Saturday on Match Day 29:

Abia Warriors 2-0 Plateau United

Rangers International 1-0 Dakkada FC.

The following are Match Day 30 fixtures to be played on on the weekend of May 28 and May 29:

Sunshine Stars vs Katsina United

Enyimba International vs Nasarawa United

Plateau United vs Rangers International

Wikki Tourists vs Abia Warriors

Remo Stars vs Kano Pillars

Kwara United vs Akwa United

MFM FC vs Gombe United

Heartland FC vs Shooting Stars FC

Niger Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars

Dakkada FC vs Rivers United.

Rescheduled Match Day 28 fixtures:

Dakkada FC vs Abia Warriors – Wednesday.

Rescheduled Match Day 23 fixture:

Kano Pillars vs Katsina United – Thursday.

NAN.