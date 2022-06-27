NPFL: Lobi Stars defeat visiting Dakkada FC

Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi on Sunday defeated visiting Dakkada FC of Uyo 1-0 in match day 35 fixture of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.

In the match played at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Chinonso Okonkwo scored the match’s only goal.

Okonkwo scored in the 11th minute of the game.

Speaking later, Baba Ganaru, the Head Coach of Lobi Stars FC, said he was happy that his players performed very well and they were in complete control of the game.

He however said his players would have performed far better than they did if not for the fatigue they suffered from playing three matches in one week.

“I am optimistic that we will surely not go on relegation, even though we have only one home match and there are two away matches to play before the season ended,” Ganaru said.

On his part, Danlamin Umar, the coach of Dakkada FC, said that he was also happy with his players’ performance in spite of the defeat.

“My players did their best, even though they were not fortunate to score or win,” Umar said.