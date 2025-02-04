NPFL: Lobi FC loses at home to Enyimba FC in Bauchi

Enyimba Football Club of Aba on Monday defeated Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi 1-0 in their Week 22 fixture of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League at the their adopted Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi home ground.

Lobi Stars are to play their remaining home matches in the ongoing NPFL season at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Ifeanyi Ihemekwe scored the only goal of the match in the 40th minute.

On resumption of the second half, both Enyimba FC and Lobi Stars mounted pressure for more goals to no avail.

Daniel Amokachi, Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars FC, in a post match press briefing expressed sadness over the loss.

“We are going back to the drawing board to see how we will tackle the next match,” he said.

Amokachi appreciated Bauchi fans for the large turnout in the stadium to support the team.

Coach of Enyimba FC, Stanley Eguma, congratulated his team.

Eguma said: “We are still trying to understand ourselves and the players working to move forward with time as we progress.

“Therefore, it is not time to celebrate.

“We have to work hard and strive in the season.”

