NPFL leaders Remo Stars beat hosts Wikki Tourists

Visiting Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne beat Wikki Tourists FC 2-1 on Sunday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Match Day 6 win in the 2021/2022 NPFL match ensured that Remo Stars maintained their top position in the league.

Remo Stars dominated much of the proceedings in the first half of the encounter and took the lead after 11 minutes of the match through Taiwo Ojo.

After 63 minutes, Abdullahi Oyedele scored their second goal to put the match beyond the reach of the hosts.

But Salisu Adamu halved the deficit in the 75th minute, with the goal gingering Wikki Tourists to put in more efforts in order to get a draw at least.

Gbenga Ogunbote, the Technical Adviser of Remo Stars, in an interview said he was appreciative of God for giving his team the opportunity and edge to win against Wikki Tourists.

Ogunbote said they were going to put the match behind them and plan ahead of their other matches.

Wikki Tourists’ Chief Coach, Kabiru Dogo, could not be reached later by the News Agency of Nigeria for his comments on the match.

This could have been because of the fact that the team’s fans were all out blaming him for the loss as well as his coaching style.

One of the fans, Musa Ajiya, said the coach wrongly positioned his players, even as he added that the team did well and made all efforts to equalise.