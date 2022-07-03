NPFL: Kwara United revive continental competition ticket chase, whip Nasarawa United

Kwara United Football Club on Sunday at the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin defeated Nasarawa United FC of Lafia 3-0 in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 36 fixture had fans returning to watch the home team.

This was after a ban was placed on them by the League Management Company for acts of violence by the home fans.

Jide Fatokun opened scoring for Kwara United in the 13th minute of the game, after he connected a well-taken corner-kick by Kabir Balogun.

Efforts to increase the tally in the first half proved abortive as Nasarawa United repelled their several attacking moves.

Samad Kadir doubled the lead for the hosts in the 49th minute, after Junior Lokosa brilliantly assisted with a superb pass.

Lokosa completed the rout after scoring the third goal in the 67th minute.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Lookman Ijaiya, the coach of Kwara United, saluted his players for playing to instructions.

He noted that the team would improve its scoring efforts in the next two games so as to wipe out the club’s goal deficit and be in good stead to compete with rivals.

Ijaiya expressed the hope that the ticket to play in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup competition could be obtained.

He urged the club’s supporters to rally round the team to achieve the dream, saying the fans’ return to the stadium had boosted the morale of his players.

His Nasarawa United counterpart, Bala Nikyu, on his part said the game was good and Kwara United were a better side by triumphing over his team.

Kwara United now have 55 points, and are placed fourth on the log after 36 games, and will take on MFM FC of Lagos on Sunday in Ilorin.