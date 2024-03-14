NPFL: Kwara United record narrow win over visiting Bayelsa United

Kwara United Football Club on Wednesday defeated visiting Bayelsa United FC of Yenagoa 1-0 in a Match Day 25 fixture of the ongoing 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the match was played at the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

Alao Mohammed scored the game’s lone goal in the 15th minute.

The goal seemed to be what Bayelsa United were waiting for as they swooped on the home team to dictate the pace of the game, holding sway in the midfield.

Kwara United then had to fight hard to curtail their moves.

With the introduction of Shola Abdulraheem and Godwin Oshagbemi for Issa Gata and Dehinde Ibrahim respectively, Kwara United rose to the occasion.

They pushed Bayelsa United back, forcing saves off goalkeeper Elkanah Godgift.

Abubakar Garba was also introduced to replace Wasiu Alalade, while Victor Olaoye was brought in for Mohammed.

With this, Kwara United turned the pressure on Bayelsa United, creating many chances which they could not convert.

Bayelsa United brought in Ori Elvis and Wisdom Magbisa, and those changes forced Kwara United to struggle to keep their lead.

Meremu Okara, the coach of Bayelsa United, while praising his players, said they did not perform to expectations because of the pitch.

Okara said: “It’s not as if Kwara United were better.

“My players didn’t perform to expectations because the pitch affected us.

“Now, we are condemned to winning our next home game to repair our chances.”

For Tunde Sanni, the coach of Kwara United, the three maximum points gained were important to the team at the moment, no matter how they played.

Sanni said: “We thank God for the victory.

“The three points are very important to us at this point, no matter how we played.

“The win will give us enough confidence ahead of other matches.”