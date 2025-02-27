NPFL: Kwara United frustrated in goalless draw

Host Kwara United endured a frustrating evening in their midweek Matchday 26 fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League as they were held to a goalless draw by Abia Warriors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the match took place at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl of George Agbazika Innih Stadium Complex.

The home side started brightly, creating several scoring opportunities but failing to convert them.

Early chances fell to Issa Gata and Shola AbdulRaheem in the 4th and 25th minutes, but neither player could find the back of the net.

As the first half progressed, Junior Aimufua and Akeem Akanni also came close to scoring, only to be denied by Abia Warriors’ resilient defence.

The second half brought a golden opportunity for Wasiu Alalade three minutes after the restart, following a well-delivered cross from Aimufua.

However, the Abia Warriors goalkeeper made a crucial save, injuring himself in the process and eventually being substituted.

Despite sustained pressure from Kwara United, they could not break the deadlock, leaving Coach Tunde Sanni disappointed with the outcome.

In his post-match remarks, Sanni blamed bad luck, insisting that had their clear-cut chances been converted, the game would have ended in their favour.

While acknowledging fatigue as a possible factor, he refused to use it as an excuse, stressing that many games remain before the season ends.

Looking ahead, Sanni assured fans that the coaching crew and players would work to recover the dropped points as they now focus on Sunday’s game against Sunshine Stars in Ikenne.

