NPFL: Kwara United edge Bayelsa United for home victory

Kwara United Football Club on Saturday in Ilorin beat visiting Bayelsa United 1-0 to secure back-to-back home wins in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League.

The Match Day 24 fixture took place at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl of George Agbazika Innih Stadium Complex, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The hosts started brightly, making Bayelsa United look ordinary.

However, they missed key chances, with Wasiu Alalade failing to convert two opportunities in the 33rd and 42nd minutes for the first half to end goalless.

After the break, Bayelsa United responded well, keeping Kwara United’s fans quiet for most of the second half.

Both teams thereafter made tactical adjustments in search of a breakthrough.

In the 62nd minute, Issa Gatta connected with an Alalade pass, but his shot went wide.

The breakthrough came in the 78th minute when substitute Wasiu Jimoh utilised Alalade’s header to score, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.

In spite of Kwara United’s attempts to extend their lead, Bayelsa United’s defence held firm, keeping the final score slim.

Kwara United’s Head Coach Tunde Sanni admitted that his team had a slow start, but he still praised their resilience.

“We missed some key players today, but I’m satisfied with the team’s performance. We will keep improving,” Sanni said.

Kwara United moved up to seventh place with 35 points from 24 games and they now head to Ikenne to face league leaders Remo Stars on Thursday.

