A more compact and composed Kwara United FC of Ilorin showed great character on Sunday to beat a well organised Nasarawa United FC of Lafia 2-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match Day 19 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

With Akwa United picking a draw in Lagos on Saturday against Sunshine Stars of Akure, Kwara United dropped to the second position on the log, but Sunday result means they are back on the summit.

In the 14th minute, Kwara United’s Jide Fatokun with a great vision set up Samuel Ganda whose cross was headed to safety by a rugged Franklin Tebo.

Lucas Alves had a fantastic cross to Michael Ohanu of Kwara United who nodded straight into the safe hands of Nasarawa United’s goalkeeper, Godwin Ameh, in the 15th minute in one of the very few goal scoring opportunities in the first half.

It was a game with limited chances at both ends in the first half but the visitors were most better than their hosts.

Kwara United restarted the match better than the visitors and showed great character to break a Nasarawa United side that stuck to the game plans to most part of the proceedings.

Samuel Ganda who replaced injured Taiwo Salaudeen at the right back for Kwara United skillfully beat Nasarawa United’s back-line to blast home the opener after Stephen Jude’s meticulous display in the build up releasing the defender for the goal.

Stephen Jude’s effort which was inches away from goal almost double the lead for Kwara United in the 71st minute.

The solid miners in search of an equaliser came all out as the duo of Silas Nwankwo and Chinedu Ohanachom tried their luck from distance but could not hit target on several occasions.

Ebuka Anaekwe and Tebo Franklin tested Dele Aiyenugba before Jude Stephen dribbled his way pass two Nasarawa United players before bending his effort narrowly wide in the 78th minute.

A well composed Micheal Ohanu sealed the points for Kwara United in the 81st minute, when he received a split pass from Jude, the striker beat the Nasarawa United’s defenders to set up one-on-one with Godwin Ameh with a perfect control and sent the ball to his far left for the goal.

With the win, Kwara United returned to top of the league with 36 points from 19 games as Nasarawa United dropped down to 6th from the same number of games with 30 points.

All results:

MFM FC 1-1 FC IfeanyiUbah

Lobi Stars 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Dakkada FC 4-2 Rivers United

Kwara United 2-0 Nasarawa United

Wikki Tourists 3-1 Katsina United

Kano Pillars 1-0 Warri Wolves

To be played on Monday:

Abia Warriors vs Plateau United

Heartland FC vs Adamawa United

Postponed:

Rangers International vs Enyimba International

Played on Saturday:

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Akwa United

Following are the standings after Sunday’s Match Day 19 fixtures, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

Team P W D L F A GD Pts

1. Kwara United 19 10 6 3 25 12 +13 36

2. Kano Pillars 19 11 3 5 23 18 +5 36

3. Akwa United 18 9 6 3 22 10 +12 33

4. Rangers 18 9 3 6 19 14 +5 30

5. Enyimba 15 9 3 3 15 10 +5 30

6. Nasarawa United 19 9 3 7 23 19 +4 30

7. Rivers United 17 9 2 6 20 14 +6 29

8. Dakkada FC 19 9 2 8 22 26 -4 29

9. Lobi Stars 18 8 4 6 21 18 +3 28

10. Plateau United 18 7 4 7 22 15 +7 25

11. Abia Warriors 18 6 6 6 28 23 +5 24

12. Wikki Tourists 19 6 6 7 16 15 +1 24

13. Heartland FC 18 6 5 7 23 25 -2 23

14. MFM FC 19 6 5 8 13 16 -3 23

15. Jigawa Stars 18 6 4 8 13 19 -6 22

16. Sunshine Stars 18 4 7 7 12 14 –2 19

17. Warri Wolves 19 5 4 10 14 22 -8 19

18. Katsina United 19 5 3 11 14 27 -13 18

19. FC IfeanyiUbah 18 3 7 8 13 19 -6 16

20. Adamawa United 18 2 6 10 7 22 -15 12

