NPFL: Kwara United beat Kun Kalifat in Ilorin

Kwara United secured a 2-0 victory over Kun Khalifat in their Match Day 3 clash in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday at the Rashidi Yekini Mainbowl, George Innih Stadium, Ilorin.

New signings Aule Johnmark and Kingsley Obiorah were the heroes of the day, finding the back of the net in the 24th and 82nd minutes to hand the Harmony Boys their first three points of the season.

Second-half substitutes, Shola Abdulraheem, Gidado Toheeb, and Kingsley Obiorah brought fresh energy, played crucial roles in securing the win.

Speaking after the match, Coach S. Sanni praised his players for sticking to the game plan, describing the fixture as “a good test ahead of the team’s CAF game in two weeks’ time in Ghana”.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Man of the Match honours went to Johnmark.

With the win, Kwara United are now 10th on the league table with four points from three matches.

The Harmony Boys will travel to Warri to face Warri Wolves in a Match Day 4 encounter next weekend.

