NPFL: Kwara United, 3SC tie gets new date

The Nigeria Premier Football League has announced February 12, 2025 for the postponed Match Day 20 encounter between Kwara United FC of Ilorin and Shooting Stars Sport Club of Ibadan (3SC).

United’s Media Officer, Ayodeji Ismail, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He said the development was contained in a letter dated February 3 and signed by Davidson Owumi, the league’s Chief Operating Officer.

NAN reports that the match, originally scheduled for January 25 has now been rescheduled to the new date.

The game will take place by 4pm at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl of the George Innih Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

