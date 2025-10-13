NPFL: Kun-Khalifat end Enyimba’s unbeaten start to season

Newly-promoted Kun Khalifat FC on Sunday ended Enyimba’s unbeaten start to the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season after defeating the record league winner 1-0 in one of the Match Day 8 games on Sunday.

Nwokorie Ebuka’s free kick in the 68th minute beat goalkeeper Kevin Ogunga to gift the privately-owned football club side the win.

On the other hand, it was a reverse result for Enyimba’s neighbour, Abia Warriors, as they secured a 2-0 victory against El-Kanemi Warriors in their home game.

Two goals from Casmier Azubuike in the 25th and 30th minutes secured the victory as the home team made it a back-to-back win after their away defeat of Kwara United in one of the rescheduled games played during the week.

Plateau United also defeated Barau FC 2-0, while Shooting Stars continued their push up the table with another point away from home as they forced kano Pillars to a 1-1 draw in Kano.

Nasarawa United came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win against Rangers, thereby maintaining their grip at the top of the league table.

Defending league champions Remo Stars suffered another defeat, losing 3-1 away to Katsina United.

The games between Warri Wolves and Niger Tornadoes and Wikki Tourists and Kwara United ended in 1-1 draws.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City defeated Insurance 1-0, with the game between Rivers United and Bayelsa United postponed until Monday morning due to heavy downpour.

The Port Harcourt-based side is the only team remaining unbeaten this season.