Katsina United Football Club on Thursday defeated visiting Rangers International FC in a Match Day 16 fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.

In the match played at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina, Rasheed Ahmed scored in the 15th minute to put the hosts in the driving seat.

The second goal came through Atule Joseph in the 83rd minute.

Speaking after the game, Katsina United’s coach Baldwin Bazauye said with Rangers International being a big team, his players needed to be commended for the win.

“My players did what I told them to do, and I thank God for the victory,” Bazuaye said.

The coach also commended the club’s fans and the media for the support they have been giving to the team.

He said the team were working hard ahead of subsequent matches.

Bazuaye said: “We are going to work hard because hard work never kills.

“No time for celebration.

“We need to put in more efforts so that we can get to where we want.”