NPFL: Kano Pillars triumph over El-Kanemi Warriors

Kano Pillars Football Club secured a 2-1 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri on Wednesday in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

The 2024/2025 season match took place at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, attracting a large crowd of spectators, as usual.

Pillars’ captain, Rabiu Ali, put his team ahead in the 62nd minute with a penalty.

El-Kanemi responded just three minutes later, equalising with their own penalty in the 65th minute.

Rashid Alasan scored the winning goal in the 90th minute, much to the delight of the home crowd.

After the match, Pillars’ coach, Ahmed Garba Yaro, praised his players for their deserved win.

Yaro also commended the team’s fighting spirit and thanked the fans for their continued support.

With the victory, Kano Pillars climbed to ninth place in the NPFL table with 32 points.

