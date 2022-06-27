NPFL: Kano Pillars beat Rangers International + All Week 35 results

Kano Pillars FC on Sunday defeated visiting Enugu Rangers 1-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League Week 35 match.

Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, scored the only goal in the 51st minute via a penalty at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

During the post-match conference, Kano Pillars’ Head Coach, Ibrahim Musa, expressed delight over the team’s win and fighting spirit.

Musa, however, acknowledged that his players wasted goal scoring opportunities against hard fighting Rangers.

He said: “It was a good match.

“Both teams played very well.

“It is a game we contested very well.”

Musa further said that his team would prepare very well for the away encounter against Nasarawa United and Rivers United.

Pillars garnered 43 points from 35 matches, siting on the 13th position in the log table.

Match Day 35 results in 2021/2022 NPFL

Enyimba International 0-0 Heartland FC

Kano Pillars 1-0 Rangers International

Nasarawa United 2-1 Rivers United

Shooting Stars FC 2-2 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 2-1 MFM FC

Katsina United 2-2 Remo Stars

Lobi Stars 1-0 Dakkada FC

Gombe United 2-1 Wikki Tourists

Played on Saturday:

Niger Tornadoes 4-0 Kwara United

Akwa United 2-1 Plateau United.

NAN.