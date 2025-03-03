NPFL: Kano Pillars beat Rangers in Kano + Other results

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Enugu Rangers International 2-1 in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League 2024/2024 season in a Match day 27 fixture in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match, played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar-Mata, witnessed a large turnout of supporters.

This was in spite of the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

The home team dominated the game but failed to convert their chances in the process.

Bashiru Usman netted the opening goal for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute, while Pillars’ captain, Rabiu Ali, equalised for the home side from the spot in the 42nd minute, marking his 11th goal of the season.

Jerry Alex headed home the winning goal in the 60th minute, following a cross from Abdullahi Ali.

In an interview after the game, Pillars’ assistant coach, Ahmed Garba, expressed satisfaction with the players’ performance throughout the encounter.

He said the victory would boost his team’s morale as they aim to make a significant impact in the remaining league matches this season.

Garba said that the win against Rangers would lift their spirits ahead of their match against Kwara United on Sunday.

In the same vein, Fidelis Ilechukwu, Rangers coach, said that the team would prepare intensively for their upcoming match against Akwa United with the aim of securing maximum points.

Pillars with 42 points from 27 games will play their next game against Kwara United in Ilorin on Sunday.

Results of 2024/2025 NPFL Match Day 27 fixtures on Sunday

Abia Warriors FC drew 1-1 with Nasarawa United FC.

Bayelsa United FC secured a 2-1 victory over Bendel Insurance FC.

Niger Tornadoes FC lost 0-1 to Enyimba International FC.

Kano Pillars FC triumphed 2-1 against Rangers International FC.

Remo Stars FC won 1-0 against Plateau United FC.

Ikorodu City FC beat Heartland FC 2-0.

Remaining fixtures for Monday include Akwa United FC against Katsina United FC, El-Kanemi Warriors FC facing Lobi Stars FC, and Shooting Stars FC playing Rivers United FC.

