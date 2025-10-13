NPFL: Kano Pillars, 3SC match ends in chaos + All results

Violence erupted at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Sunday after Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Kano Pillars in a Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) Match Day 8 encounter.

Angry fans invaded the pitch moments after the 94th minute goal by Adams Mustapha, attacking the referee, match officials, and 3SC players.

Security operatives were forced to fire teargas to disperse the irate crowd and restore order as officials and players ran toward the tunnel for safety.

Several officials narrowly escaped assault, while some fans broke through the security barrier wielding sticks and other objects.

Reacting to the incident, the management of Kano Pillars condemned the unruly behaviour of some supporters of the club.

The club said in a statement on Sunday that few individuals attempted to cause disorder after the final whistle but were swiftly subdued by stewards and security personnel.

It said all the players and match officials left the stadium safely, while several suspects involved in the violence were arrested and handed over to security agencies for investigation and prosecution.

The club pledged full cooperation with the authorities and announced a 10-season ban for all the identified troublemakers from accessing the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The management reaffirmed its commitment to peace, discipline, and a conducive football environment, urging the supporters to remain peaceful and act as true ambassadors of the club.

Results of Match Day 8 fixtures in 2025/2026 NPFL

Katsina United FC 3-1 Remo Stars FC

Wikki Tourist FC 1-1 Kwara United FC

Abia Warriors FC 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Kano Pillars FC 1-1 Shooting Stars FC

Plateau United FC 2-0 Barau FC

Warri Wolves FC 1-1 Niger Tornadoes FC

Kun Khalifat FC 1-0 Enyimba International FC

Ikorodu City FC 1-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Nasarawa United FC 2-1 Rangers International FC

The following Match Day eight fixture to be played on Monday.

Rivers United FC Vs Bayelsa United FC.