NPFL: Insurance edge Ikorodu FC in hard-fought victory

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Thursday secured a 2-1 victory over Ikorodu FC in a tense Match Day 26 fixture of the Nigerian Premier Football League at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, the Edo State capital.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, the home side wasted goal-scoring opportunities, allowing Ikorodu FC to stay in the game.

Insurance came close to breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute, but Uche Collins’ effort went wide.

Seven minutes later, Stanley Okorom tested Ikorodu’s goalkeeper, James Faith, who produced a crucial save to keep the hosts at bay.

Ikorodu FC, on the other hand, was largely passive in attack, struggling to create chances.

The only notable moment in the half was a yellow card for Sodeinde Moses in the 40th minute following a reckless tackle.

The first half ended goalless, with Insurance left to rue their missed opportunities.

Insurance started the second half with more determination, but Collins missed another chance just three minutes after the restart.

However, their persistence finally paid off in the 51st minute when Stanley Okorom fired a powerful volley into the net, giving the home side a deserved lead.

Ikorodu responded swiftly, equalising just three minutes later through Adelani Shola, who curled in a brilliant free-kick to silence the home crowd.

The visitors appeared more aggressive after their goal, but Insurance regained control of the game.

Insurance’s efforts were rewarded in the 68th minute when Collins redeemed himself, slotting home the winning goal to secure all three points for the Benin-based side.

In the post match reactions, Greg Ikhenoba, Insurance’s head coach, was relieved to secure the three points, especially after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Ikorodu in the first leg earlier in the season.

Ikhenoba said: “Always, I will say thanks and glory to God because I knew it was going to be a very difficult game.

“This was the first team that defeated us 3-0 in the first round, and that was the beginning of the difficult situation we found ourselves in.

“But that is in the past.

“We give glory to God for today’s result.”

Looking ahead to Insurance’s next game on Sunday, the coach said the team would remain focused

He said: “When you get to the river, you think of how to cross it.

“This game is gone now, and the next one is on Sunday.

“We keep our focus and tell the boys to do what they know how to do best.”

However, despite the loss, Ikorodu FC’s coach, Nuruden Aweroro, saw the match as a learning experience for his team.

Aweroro said: “First of all, I want to give thanks for the game.

“The result is not what I hoped for, but this is one of those matches that will teach me how to make the right corrections for the team.”

Responding to concerns about his team’s lacklustre first-half performance, he defended his players.

He said: “I don’t think they played badly.

“They played according to the game’s situation.”

Asked if they were aiming for a draw, Aweroro responded: “We planned for a win, not a draw.”

