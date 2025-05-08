NPFL: Ikorodu City defeat Bayelsa United

Ikorodu City put up a brave fight on Wednesday, securing a 3–2 home victory over visitors Bayelsa United FC in a thrilling encounter in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2024/2025 NPFL Match Day 36 fixture was played at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos State.

The Oga Boys started brightly, scoring in the second minute through Okechukwu Nwanna, who headed in a cross from captain Waliu Ojetoye.

Bayelsa United equalised in the 11th minute after a goalkeeping error by Oluwadamilare Aina, who mishandled a pass from teammate Austin Uzondu.

Ikorodu City regained the lead in the 19th minute as Oyedokun’s powerful strike from outside the box beat goalkeeper Clinton Ezekiel.

Bayelsa United drew level again in the 26th minute when Auwal Sadiq’s close-range header, beating Aina to make it 2–2.

Ikorodu thought they had a third goal in the 33rd minute, but Tosin Adelani’s effort was ruled offside by the assistant referee.

Coach Nurudeen Aweroro made changes at halftime, bringing in Ayomide Cole and Moses Shodeinde to reinforce the home side’s attack.

The substitutions paid off when Shola Adelani headed home in the 62nd minute from Austin’s cross, restoring Ikorodu City’s lead.

Bayelsa United’s Dare Ogundare said they believed they could earn a draw but praised his team’s fighting spirit in spite of the loss.

“We were comfortable and believed a good result was possible if we did the right things,” Ogundare told NAN after the game, adding: “Though we lost, we fought hard.

“Ikorodu City ended our unbeaten run.

“Maybe the referee’s decision helped them too.”

Coach Aweroro credited his pep talk as the turning point, saying his players followed instructions and responded positively after conceding.

He said: “I’m happy today.

“The boys listened and fought back well, though at times they were too confident.

“There were moments I wasn’t pleased.

“I spoke to them, and they changed.

“I had no fear we’d eventually win.”

NAN reports Ikorodu City FC are now fourth on the NPFL table with 56 points from 36 matches: 16 wins, eight draws, 12 losses.

