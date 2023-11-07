NPFL: How I felt scoring against my former team, Kano Pillars — Sporting Lagos Lokosa

A former Kano Pillars player and highest goal scorer, Junior Lokosa, now playing for Sporting Lagos FC, on Monday described his brace against his former club in the ongoing 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League as an emotional moment.

Lokosa said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria after the Match Day 7 encounter on Monday.

The match between Kano Pillars and Sporting Lagos FC was played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Lokosa said although his business on the pitch was to score, his goals against Pillars were emotional.

The veteran goal poacher, a recipient of the 2018 Eunisell Boot Award after notching 19 goals for the season, contributed two goals in favour of his team, the Tech Boys, against his former team, Sai Masu Gida.

The Monday NPFL fixture played at Mobolaji Johnson Arena ended 3-0 in favour of Sporting Lagos FC, with Lokosa hitting a brace in the 12th and 36th minutes, while his strike partner, Jonathan Alukwu, completed the rout with a 29th minute solo strike.

Lokosa, after scoring a brace against his team in a completely one-sided match, described the game as a perfect one to boost the morale of the team having recorded its second win at home.

He said: “It’s true that in every match I want to score, but upon seeing my former team, Kano Pillars, I have to respect them.

“So, at some point, I was trying to study the game.

“First of all, scoring goals makes me happy, but scoring two goals against Kano Pillars is another feeling.

“The name I have today is from them.

“So, it’s emotional for me.

“I feel pained, but this is my job.

“I just have to do it.

“I really appreciate the support of the fans who get behind me.

“Lagos fans are fantastic.

“They support us well, especially the fans at the happy corner.”

Lokosa’s compatriot Alukwu said he was happy with the scoreline, which afforded them another clean sheet.

He said: “Scoring three goals without conceding is a fantastic result for us.

“We played so well today.

“Kudos to the team.”

NAN reports that the NPFL Match Day 7 win against Kano Pillars earned Sporting Lagos FC sixth place on the 2023/2024 NPFL table with the next game away to Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi.