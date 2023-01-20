NPFL: Hosts Sunshine Stars, Rivers United draw

Rivers United Football Club on Thursday in Akure drew 1-1 with hosts Sunshine Stars FC in a Match Day 2 fixture of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.

In the match at the Ondo State Sports Complex, the home team trailed the visiting Port Harcourt-based side at half time.

This was after an own goal by defender Andrew Abalogu.

After several changes and goalscoring chances, as well as more pressure from the home side, Sunshine Stars were awarded a penalty after a Rivers United player handled the ball.

Ejike Uzoechi converted the penalty kick to draw his side level and for both teams to share the spoils.

Rivers United’s Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, later told newsmen during the post-match conference that it was regrettable that his players were not clinical enough in the first half.

He said that was when they could have killed off the game by scoring three goals.

Eguma, who noted that the hosts came stronger into the game in the second half to get the penalty kick, said he was sure that his team would excel in their group.

He added: It was a keenly contested game.

“A very good game that will put us in a better position for our continental competition.”

On his part, Sunshine Stars’ Head Coach, Edith Agoye, said the performance meant that his team had lost two valuable home points.

Agoye said: Looking at the game in the first and second halves, considering the numbers of goalscoring chances we created in both halves and the fact that we had to rely on a penalty kick to score, it was all not encouraging.

“We missed chances, which if we had converted would have brought the result of the game to a different end.”

Agoye however said his team would go all out in their next match to ensure the maximum points.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sunshine Stars are now sixth on the Group B log of the NPFL with two points, while Rivers United are fourth with four points.