NPFL: Gusau thumbs up referees, charges them to sustain credible officiating

The Match Day 1 of the NPFL witnessed four away wins and four draws with only two home teams earning the maximum points. Champions Rivers United fought hard to defeat Lobi Stars 2-1 in Port Harcourt, while Remo Stars turned back El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in Ikenne.
“I am happy with the results in which so many teams won on away ground, as well as the reports we received from most of the centres concerning the performance of the referees.
“I want to commend the NFF Referees Committee for putting their right foot forward from the beginning and also charge the referees themselves to sustain credible output going forward. We are determined to ensure that so many things about the League change for the better and we will not relent in our efforts,” Gusau said at the weekend.
The NFF boss underscored the commitment of the present NFF administration to rebranding the domestic game and giving it life to spur the real growth and sustainability of a football economy that will delight all stakeholders and other indirect income earners.
MATCHDAY 1 RESULTS (A)
Nasarawa United 1-2 Enyimba FC
Akwa United 0-2 Bendel Insurance
Plateau United 3-3 Shooting Stars
Kwara United 0-0 Gombe United
Remo Stars 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors
MATCHDAY 1 RESULTS (B)
Bayelsa United 1-1 Dakkada FC
Wikki Tourists 0-2 Niger Tornadoes
Doma United 1-1 Sunshine Stars
Rivers United 2-1 Lobi Stars
Rangers Int’l 0-2 Abia Warriors