NPFL: Gusau thumbs up referees, charges them to sustain credible officiating

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has commended the group of officiating officials who took charge of the Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Premier Football League, saying they should sustain through the season and thenceforth, the credibility that was apparent in their output on the first day.

The Match Day 1 of the NPFL witnessed four away wins and four draws with only two home teams earning the maximum points. Champions Rivers United fought hard to defeat Lobi Stars 2-1 in Port Harcourt, while Remo Stars turned back El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in Ikenne.

“I am happy with the results in which so many teams won on away ground, as well as the reports we received from most of the centres concerning the performance of the referees.

“I want to commend the NFF Referees Committee for putting their right foot forward from the beginning and also charge the referees themselves to sustain credible output going forward. We are determined to ensure that so many things about the League change for the better and we will not relent in our efforts,” Gusau said at the weekend.

The NFF boss underscored the commitment of the present NFF administration to rebranding the domestic game and giving it life to spur the real growth and sustainability of a football economy that will delight all stakeholders and other indirect income earners.

MATCHDAY 1 RESULTS (A)

Nasarawa United 1-2 Enyimba FC

Akwa United 0-2 Bendel Insurance

Plateau United 3-3 Shooting Stars

Kwara United 0-0 Gombe United

Remo Stars 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

MATCHDAY 1 RESULTS (B)

Bayelsa United 1-1 Dakkada FC

Wikki Tourists 0-2 Niger Tornadoes

Doma United 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Rivers United 2-1 Lobi Stars

Rangers Int’l 0-2 Abia Warriors