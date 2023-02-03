NPFL: Gombe United earn first full points with victory over Shooting Stars

Gombe United Football Club secured their first win of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season with a 2-1 win over Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

In their Group A Match Day 5 fixture on Wednesday at the Pantami Township Stadium in Gombe, Taye Yusuf grabbed a brace in the 52nd and 58th minutes.

The goals helped the home team to secure their first maximum points of the season.

The lone goal for the visiting Shooting Stars was scored by Gali Falke in the 66th minute of the game.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Aliyu Zubairu, the Technical Adviser of Gombe United, said the victory was a welcome development.

Zubairu said the win had broken their winless jinx and “this will help boost the players’ morale.”

He said “since the team had broken the jinx, we will start winning even at away.”

On their next match with Bendel Insurance, Zubairu said the Benin side’s unbeaten record was not something that could not be beaten.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gombe United fans were full of excitement over the first victory after playing five matches.

Sani Abdu said: “It is better late than never.

“We are back on board and we know this victory will boost the morale of our players.”

Abdu said the team had been doing well away as they have been picking points on the road, adding: “The only challenge had been at home.

“But the jinx has now been broken.”