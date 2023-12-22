NPFL: Gombe United Coach decries late arrival of team at match venues

Gombe United Coach, Mohammed Babaganaru has decried his team’s consistent late arrival at away match venues, describing the situation as “not good” for the team’s performance.

Babaganaru stated this, in an interview with newsmen at Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.

The Coach made the complaint shortly after the Match Day 15 fixture of the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), 2023/2024 season was played

Gombe United defeated Katsina United by a lone goal, scored in the 76th minute of the game by Gombe United’s striker, Mujeeb Odufeso.

Babaganaru attributed the recent successes recorded by his team to tactical changes made to the team and not financial motivation.

The team won two matches and drew one in their last three matches.

The Coach said further: “On the issue of finance, I still want the government to come to our aid. Most of the time we travel late, sometimes a day to the match or even on the day of the match.

“What I think is good for us is to travel, get there, rest, do our normal shake up in the evening a day to the match.

“But these days we have not done anything like that, we are going into the match very late.

“I will keep appealing to the government to help us, we need their financial help”.

Babaganaru said that part of the reasons for the late arrivals at match venues was due to the fact that the club`s bus is bad.

“At the moment the bus is in Akure (Ondo State) it broke down on our way back from Akure.

“We had to hire buses in order to get to Gombe. We thank God for everything but we still need the government’s aid,” he said.

On the outcome of the match, he said the maximum points secured were his major concern, and he was excited his team defended the lone goal to get another home win.

He said in the last three matches, his team had been doing well and improving, pledging to sustain the feat in order to make the club’s supporters happy.

“We have made a lot of changes and we have started getting our rhythm.

“Our style of play and formation has been worked on and fans should expect a good result away to Abia Warriors,” he said.

On the officiating which saw a goal disallowed by the centre referee, he said that he would not comment on that, “so that they will not use it against me.”

Babaganaru appealed to fans to continue to support and pray for the team, as the team is working hard to make them happy.

Bala Abubakar, the Technical Adviser of Katsina United turned down request for an interview with Journalists. NAN