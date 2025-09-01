NPFL: Enyimba pip Niger Tornadoes in Aba

Enyimba International FC of Aba defeated visiting Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna 1-0 on Sunday during the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match Day 2 at Enyimba FC stadium, Aba, Abia State.

Joseph Abiodun scored the only goal in the fourth minute, bringing joy to the home fans, who stormed the stadium in their numbers to cheer their team.

In spite of many missed chances by both teams, the hosts missed more opportunities to increase the lead.

Enyimba Coach, Stanley Eguma, said in a post-match interview that he wished his team had scored more goals to boost their confidence ahead of the season’s upcoming matches.

Eguma said: “We played well but were not at our best converting chances.

“Against free-scoring teams, this could have been costly.

“The league is just starting, so we must improve in training.”

Niger Tornadoes Coach, Majin Mohamed, explained that fatigue from their long journey to Aba affected his team’s performance in the match against Enyimba on Sunday.

Mohamed said: “This was our second match this season, and the long trips from Ilorin to Minna and then to Aba took a toll.

“I hope our stadium will soon be ready to host home matches.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result moved Enyimba up to fifth place in the league standings, while Niger Tornadoes remained in eighth position after two matches.

Meanwhile, Enyimba FC management unveiled some newly signed players to the enthusiastic home fans who attended the match in large numbers at the stadium.

The club also introduced Nigerian businessman, entertainer, philanthropist, and CEO of Obi Cubana, Obinna Iyiegbu, known as Obi Cubana, to the cheering fans during the event.

