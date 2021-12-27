NPFL: Enyimba International pip Rangers in Week 2 encounter

Rangers International of Enugu on Sunday lost 1-0 to Eyimba FC of Aba in the Nigeria Professional Football League match played at FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi, Anambra State.

The only goal of the match was scored by Emeka Ogbonna at the 89th minute to give the visitors the maximum three points.

Speaking after the match, Rangers International FC Coach, Abdul Maikaba, said that his team was not lucky against the Aba giants.

Maikaba said: “We missed lots of chances but they were able to score one of their created chances and this was a match we would have won.

“The game exposed some areas that need to be worked on and we are going to do that before our next match.”

Maikaba attributed Rangers loss to the lack of football competition unlike Enyimba FC, which had been engaged in continental competition.

“Enyimba were in better match fitness than my players, but my players gave a good account of themselves,” Maikaba said.

He said that the pitch at Nnewi was not good for football and that his players would have done better on a good turf.

“It is just early because I believed we can rectify issues and continue with our good form to achieve our target for the season,” the coach said.