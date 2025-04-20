NPFL: Enyimba FC overpower Kano Pillars in Aba

Enyimba International FC of Aba on Saturday at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba overpowered visiting Kano Pillars FC 2-1 in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Match Day 34 fixture.

Joseph Atule put the host 1-0 ahead in the 35th minute from Chinedu Ufere’s long range free kick to ensure his team ended the first 45 minutes with a goal advantage over their visitor.

Ex-Super Eagles player and 2013 African Cup of Nations winner, Brown Ideye, doubled the lead through a Quadri Olasunkanmi pass in the 52nd minute.

The visitors reduced the tally from a spot kick as Chigozie Umeh carelessly fouled a Kano Pillars player inside the 18 yard box.

Enyimba goalkeeper was left disappointed that his players could not react quickly to his saved penalty kick from Kano Pillars Rabiu Ali, which allowed Naibe Akpesiri to score the rebounds.

In his post-match interview, coach Stanley Eguma of Enyimba FC praised his team for getting the victory over Kano Pillars in spite of missing several scoring chances.

Eguma said: “Today we played against one of the best teams in the league, but the bone of contention here was that we missed a lot of chances.

“We should have scored more goals than what the score line read because several chances went begging.

“Though it is a good result for us, we should have done better than the slim margin because goals matter at this stage of the league.”

Eguma’s counterpart from Kano Pillars, Usman Abdallah, said he thought his team would get a positive result against Enyimba in order to help their position in the fight for the continental slot.

Abdallah said: “Well, we lost the game and we have to wait for other results to know where this result takes us to but we have to continue fighting for the points.

“All hope is not lost for a continental ticket because something can still happen in our favour and it is not yet over until the final whistle of the season.”

