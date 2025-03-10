NPFL: Enyimba beat visiting El-Kanemi Warriors

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday defeated visiting El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri 1-0 in a Match Day 28 fixture of the ongoing 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League.

Joseph Atule scored the only goal of the highly entertaining match played at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba in the 29th minute.

This followed an assist by Mujeeb Odufeso.

Atule went on to win a N150,000 cash from the Nigerian Breweries Plc for earning the game’s Man of the Match award.

During a post-match interview, Enyimba’s coach, Stanley Eguma, praised his players and pointed out that their team’s confidence was gradually returning.

Eguma said: “It took some time for us to get things right because when we came in, the players’ psychology level was low and their morale was down.

“Now, I think the players are beginning to believe in themselves because we gave them direction and we encouraged the new ones in the system.

“Though we have not really arrived, but gradually we are improving and I think with time, we will get better.”

The coach however said he was worried about the multiple goal scoring chances his team failed to convert, noting that converting chances into goals would help boost his team’s morale.

El-Kanemi Warriors’ coach, Aliu Zubairu, on his part said his team did not deserve to lose the match against Enyimba.

Zubairu said: “We don’t deserve losing to Enyimba if we had taken our early scoring chances in the match.

“I think sometimes in football, teams can play well and not win.

“We played well and would have taken the lead before our hosts scored.

“It was a good game and we lost it.

“But we can get it right in our subsequent matches, starting from the match against Rivers United in Maiduguri.

“Our next match is against Rivers United and we have different approaches to home and away games.

“I am aware that Rivers United coach Finidi George came to watch my team play.

“But he may be disappointed to see different players and different tactics and tactical play in Maiduguri.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the win lifted Enyimba to eighth position on the table with 41 points, while El-Kanemi Warriors remain 10th with 40 points after 28 matches.

Results of Match Day 28 fixtures in 2024/2025 NPFL

Plateau United FC 1-0 Abia Warriors FC

Kwara United FC 2-0 Kano Pillars FC

Enyimba International FC 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Nasarawa United FC 1-1 Sunshine Stars FC

Rangers International FC 1-1 Akwa United FC

Heartland FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC

Played on Saturday:

Bendel Insurance FC 2-1 Remo Stars FC

Lobi Stars FC 0-1 Ikorodu City FC

Rivers United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Played on Friday:

Katsina United 1-0 Shooting Stars FC.

