NPFL: Enyimba beat Plateau, pick continental ticket + Final table log

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday defeated visiting Plateau United FC of Jos 2-0 in the final match of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League to pick the ticket to play in the 2024/2025 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Match Day 38 fixture, the last of the season, was played at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, Abia State.

Chijioke Mbaoma opened the scoring for the hosts in the 77th minute to give hope to the team’s supporters.

Alade Balogun made it 2-0 in the 87th minute to seal the win for Enyimba and ensure they finished third on the log with 63 points, behind Remo Stars who had 65 points.

In a post-match interview, Plateau United’s goalkeeper trainer, Cornelius Copar, said the match could have gone either way.

Copar said: “It was a good game, which we came prepared to win, but in the end Enyimba got the win and we accept the defeat in good faith.

“The first goal we conceded was due to loss of concentration and the second came when we were trying to get back into the game.

“We are not going to give up as we are going home to prepare for the next season.”

Speaking also, Mbaoma who ended the match and season as NPFL highest goal scorer with 17 goals, said he felt great to have achieved the feat.

He said: “Scoring goals has been my dream and I say thank you to my teammates, members of our technical crew and supporters who are the reason we are winning matches.”

Final standings in 2023/2024 NPFL

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts

Rangers International FC 38 21 7 10 56 33 23 70

Remo Stars FC 38 20 5 13 53 39 14 65

Enyimba International FC 38 19 6 13 46 33 13 63

Shooting Stars FC 38 18 8 12 48 34 14 62

Plateau United FC 38 18 4 16 53 40 13 58

Lobi Stars FC 38 17 7 14 48 45 3 58

Katsina United FC 38 15 10 13 42 39 3 55

Rivers United FC 38 15 8 15 51 42 9 53

Bendel Insurance FC 38 14 11 13 32 30 2 53

Sunshine Stars FC 38 13 13 12 37 37 0 52

Kano Pillars FC 38 15 7 16 49 50 -1 52

Abia Warriors FC 38 15 7 16 42 45 -3 52

Kwara United FC 38 12 15 11 38 37 -1 51

Niger Tornadoes FC 38 14 9 15 38 41 -3 51

Bayelsa United FC 38 13 11 14 46 50 -4 50

Akwa United FC 38 14 7 17 44 42 -2 49

Sporting Lagos FC 38 12 10 16 39 44 -5 46

Doma United FC 38 11 11 16 26 42 -16 44

Heartland FC 38 9 11 18 36 50 -14 38

Gombe United FC 38 8 7 23 21 78 -57 25

*** Rangers International FC win title and qualify alongside Remo Stars FC for 2024/2025 CAF Champions League.

*** Enyimba International FC qualify for 2024/2025 CAF Confederation Cup competition, to be joined in the competition by 2024 President Federation Cup winners.

*** Sporting Lagos FC, Doma United FC, Heartland FC and Gombe United FC are all relegated to the lower league.

Key: MP (Matches Played), W (Win), D (Draw), L (Lose), GF (Goals For), GA (Goals Against), GD (Goals Difference), Pts (Points).