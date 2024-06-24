Trending
NPFL

NPFL: Enyimba beat Plateau, pick continental ticket + Final table log

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday defeated visiting Plateau United FC of Jos 2-0 in the final match of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League to pick the ticket to play in the 2024/2025 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Match Day 38 fixture, the last of the season, was played at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, Abia State.

Chijioke Mbaoma opened the scoring for the hosts in the 77th minute to give hope to the team’s supporters.

Alade Balogun made it 2-0 in the 87th minute to seal the win for Enyimba and ensure they finished third on the log with 63 points, behind Remo Stars who had 65 points.

In a post-match interview, Plateau United’s goalkeeper trainer, Cornelius Copar, said the match could have gone either way.

Copar said: “It was a good game, which we came prepared to win, but in the end Enyimba got the win and we accept the defeat in good faith.

“The first goal we conceded was due to loss of concentration and the second came when we were trying to get back into the game.

“We are not going to give up as we are going home to prepare for the next season.”

Speaking also, Mbaoma who ended the match and season as NPFL highest goal scorer with 17 goals, said he felt great to have achieved the feat.

He said: “Scoring goals has been my dream and I say thank you to my teammates, members of our technical crew and supporters who are the reason we are winning matches.”

Final standings in 2023/2024 NPFL

Team                                        MP  W  D   L   GF  GA GD Pts

Rangers International FC   38     21   7  10  56   33   23  70

Remo Stars FC                      38    20    5  13  53   39    14  65

Enyimba International FC  38    19   6   13  46  33    13   63

Shooting Stars FC                 38    18   8  12   48  34    14  62

Plateau United FC                 38   18   4  16   53   40    13   58

Lobi Stars FC                          38    17   7   14   48   45    3    58

Katsina United FC                 38    15   10  13  42   39     3    55

Rivers United FC                   38    15   8     15   51   42    9    53

Bendel Insurance FC            38    14   11    13    32   30    2   53

Sunshine Stars FC                 38    13  13    12    37   37    0   52

Kano Pillars FC                      38    15    7     16    49    50  -1    52

Abia Warriors FC                   38    15    7     16   42    45    -3   52

Kwara United FC                    38    12   15     11    38    37   -1    51

Niger Tornadoes FC              38     14    9    15     38    41    -3   51

Bayelsa United FC                 38     13    11   14     46    50   -4    50

Akwa United FC                     38     14     7    17     44    42   -2    49

Sporting Lagos FC                 38     12    10    16     39    44   -5   46

Doma United FC                    38     11    11     16     26    42    -16  44

Heartland FC                          38      9    11     18     36    50    -14   38

Gombe United FC                   38     8    7      23     21     78     -57   25

*** Rangers International FC win title and qualify alongside Remo Stars FC for 2024/2025 CAF Champions League.

Also Read:

*** Enyimba International FC qualify for 2024/2025 CAF Confederation Cup competition, to be joined in the competition by 2024 President Federation Cup winners.

*** Sporting Lagos FC, Doma United FC, Heartland FC and Gombe United FC are all relegated to the lower league.

Key: MP (Matches Played), W (Win), D (Draw), L (Lose), GF (Goals For), GA (Goals Against), GD (Goals Difference), Pts (Points).

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts