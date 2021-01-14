Head Coach of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club of Lagos, Tony Bolus, believes the draw against Dakkada will serve as morale booster for his lads.

Resolute MFM FC forced Dakkada FC to a 1-1 draw in one of the Matchday 4 matches of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League played across various centres on Wednesday.

“It’s not easy getting a point here, playing against a very good side like this,” Bolus said.

“It’s a morale booster to the team.

“We have been studying Dakkada for quite sometime and that’s why you see at the end of the first half, we decided to introduce three players and at the end of the day the changes paid off.”

With the away point in the bag, the Olukoya Boys have now amassed seven points from possible 12 in four NPFL games.

They will be hosting Rangers International at Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium, Lagos this weekend.