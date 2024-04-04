NPFL: Doma United FC compound Akwa United’s woe with Uyo win

Hosts Akwa United Football Club of Uyo on Wednesday lost 0-1 to visiting Doma United FC of Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports it was a Match Day 28 fixture of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League.

It was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The lone goal scored by Emmanuel Jesam in the 10th minute of the game was all the visitors needed to deny their hosts the maximum points.

Speaking during the post match news conference, Akwa United’s Coach, Muhammed Babaganaru, said over confidence on the part of his boys cost his team the match.

Babaganaru said the players, coming from an away win, could have underrated Doma United FC players that have not won in their last nine games.

He said: “We lost so many scoring chances during the match.

“Well, that is football for you.

“If you don’t take your chances, you’ll be punished.

“Since coming to this place, I told them they should not relax, but Nigerian players when they win away games, they come home to relax.

“Maybe the boys underrated Doma United players or they were overconfident in the game.

“That’s what really affected us today.”

Babaganaru, however, expressed confidence that Akwa United will not go on relegation as they players are good.

He added: “I am still optimistic that the team will go out of relegation.

“We have the quality.

“Today is not our game.

“If you look at the play generally, the team played well.

“We will keep on fighting, working hard, doing our best and by His grace, we are going to go out of relegation.”

Doma United FC Coach Abubakar Bala thanked God for the early goal that gave them the three points from the away match.

Bala said although he just took over the team and had only two training sessions with the boys before the game, he worked hard to ensure the victory.

He said that the match was not easy as the Akwa United players were good, creating chances, but could not convert them.

He said: “It was not an easy match.

“We played against one of the best teams in the country.

“We need to work extra hard and also plan very well.

“We thank God for being able to get the three points.

“As I said earlier, it was not an easy game because Akwa United FC created some chances, but were not able to utilise them.”

NAN reports that Akwa United have 27 points from 28 matches and occupy 18th position on the table.