The Nigeria Professional Football League inters Week 14 this weekend.

The Day 14 matches of the NPFL are scheduled to be played this weekend across the country.

The schedule:

Adamawa United, Yola vs Dakkada, Uyo

Enyimba, Aba vs Ifeanyi Uba, Nnewi

Heartland, Owerri vs Abia Warriors, Umuahia

Kano Pillars, Kano vs Enugu Rangers, Enugu

Katsina United, Katsina vs Sunshine Stars, Akure

Nasarawa United, Lafia vs Lobi Stars, Makurdi

Plateau United, Jos vs MFM, Lagos

Rivers United, Port Harcour vs Jigawa Golden Stars, Dutse

Warri Wolves, Warri vs Akwa United, Uyo

Wikki Tourist, Bauchi vs Kwara United, Ilorin

Here are the latest standings of the 20-team table at the end of Day 13 matches, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals for (F), Against (A) and Points (PTS).

Pos Team P W D L F A PTS

1. Kwara United 13 7 4 2 15 8 25

2. Enyimba 12 7 3 2 13 9 24

3. Enugu Rangers 13 7 2 4 14 9 23

4. Kano Pillars 13 7 2 4 14 9 23

5. Akwa United 13 6 4 3 16 9 22

6.Nasarawa United 13 6 2 5 14 12 20

7. Dakkada 13 6 2 5 16 18 20

8. Rivers United 12 6 1 5 13 10 19

9. Lobi Stars 13 5 4 4 12 10 19

10 MFM 13 4 5 4 9 9 17

11 Heartland 13 5 2 6 17 20 17

12 Jigawa 13 5 2 6 9 13 17

13 Plateau United 13 4 4 5 12 8 16

14 Abia Warriors 13 4 4 5 15 13 16

15 Wikki Tourist 13 4 4 5 10 9 16

16 Sunshine Stars 13 4 4 5 12 14 16

17 Katsina United 13 4 2 7 9 18 14

18 Ifeanyi Uba 13 3 4 6 9 12 13

19 Warri Wolves 13 4 1 8 10 18 13

20 Adamawa United 13 1 4 8 4 15 7

NAN.

—