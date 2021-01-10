The Nigeria Professional Football League 2020-21 season continued this weekend with matchday 3 fixtures recording two wins away from home, a draw and home wins in the rest fixtures.

All 10 matches were played starting on Saturday when Akwa United turned back Abia Warriors 2-1 at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, while former champions: Enyimba, Lobi Stars and Plateau United, all won at home on Sunday, with Enugu Rangers and Dakkada stunning their respective hosts.

Darkada FC remained unbeaten in three games after defeating FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium in Nnewi.

The all-important goal was scored by Nnamdi Mejuobi in the 29th minute and Dakadda sit firmly on the third position on the NPFL log with seven points from three games.

In Kaduna, Rangers got their second straight win of the season after defeating Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0, thanks to a 79th-minute strike from substitute Israel Abia.

This is Abia’s second goal in as many matches and also his second straight goal as a substitute.

Record NPFL winners, Enyimba, maintained its 100 per cent record after a narrow 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists, led by former Enyimba coach, Usman Abdallah.

New signing and Benin International, Nabil Yarou, scored the goal in the 24th minute to hand the People’s Elephant all three points.

Another team still boasting a 100 per cent record is Rivers United after thrashing nine-man Kwara United 3-0 at the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium.

Rivers United’s goals were scored by Ifeanyi Aneamena, Godwin Aguda and Godwin Chika.

Rivers United are top of the table on nine points after Matchday 3.

In Jos, former champions Plateau United picked up a first win and three points of the season after brushing aside Heartland FC 3-0 at the New Jos Stadium.

A first half goal from Muhammad Zulkif and second-half goals from Amos Gyang and Akila Jesse ensured that Plateau United returned to winning ways.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars shared the spoils in a very entertaining 1-1 draw at the Lafia City Stadium.

Nyima Nwagua gave Kano Pillars the lead just after the break, but a late equalizer from Adamu Hassan in the 82nd minute ensured that Nasarawa United remained unbeaten.

At the Aper Akum Stadium in Makurdi, Lobi Stars outclassed Warri Wolves 3-0 with Martins Ossy scoring the first goal in the 38th second of the game.

Samuel Mathias and Chinonso Okonkwo scored the other goals for the Stars.

In the Northern derby between Katsina United and Adamawa United, Katsina United carried the day with a 2-0 victory with a brace from Rasheed Ahmad, while in the South West derby between MFM FC and Sunshine Stars, it was the Olokoya Boys that edged it with a narrow 1-0 win, with Dennis Obasi scoring the goal.

In Saturday’s match, Akwa United earned its first win of the season after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Abia Warriors, who are still winless.

Ndifreke Effiong scored both goals for Akwa United while Ibukun Harrison scored for the Warriors.