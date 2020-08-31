The Ondo State Football Agency has announced the departure of Sunshine Stars Coach, Kabiru Dogo.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Media Officer of Sunshine Stars, Chris Okunnuwa, on Monday in Akure.

It said the ex-gaffer formalised his exit from the club on Monday.

The Chairman of ODSFA, Tajudeen Akinyemi, and Club Director expressed gratitude to Dogo and wished him well in his future endeavour.

Akinyemi said: “Dogo has done his best for us, sadly we could not fight for our collective dreams till the end on the pitch in the outgone season. We are grateful for his services and time here, nonetheless.

“He will be missed as a perfect gentleman with an impeccable character, but you know it is like that in this profession. We wish him all the best in his future adventures.”

Dogo on his part also thanked the entire club and people of Ondo State for making his two-year stay pleasant and memorable.

He said: “I want to appreciate the entire management of Sunshine Stars, the entire staff that I worked with, the fans and the good people of Ondo State for the love shown me while in charge of the team.

“Though I have to move on, honestly I don’t regret a bit of my time in Akure; it was a lovely experience that I cherish and will surely miss. Sunshine Stars is a big team and I pray greater heights for the Club.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dogo joined Sunshine Stars from Nasarawa United in 2018.