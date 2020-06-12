Twenty clubs of the NPFL have agreed for the 2019/2020 season to be cancelled, no thanks to the delays caused by the Coronavirus Disease.

The league organisers may now be forced to apply the points per game formula as champions Enyimba still have five outstanding games.

On Thursday, top government officials ruled out the return of football and other sports for at least the next one month.

The pandemic has continued to ravage the country with a reported 347 deaths and 14,554 positive cases.

A total of 681 cases was reported on Thursday.

Plateau United top the standings with 49 points from 25 matches.

Rivers United are second on 45 points with Lobi Stars third having recorded 43 points.

Two seasons ago, the league was also called off with several rounds of matches still to be played for Nigeria to submit representatives for the continental competitions.