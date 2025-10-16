NPFL: Barau FC appoints interim coach after Bosso’s exit

Nigeria Premier League Football club, Barau Football Club, has appointed Rabi’u Tata as its interim Technical Adviser following the stepping down of Coach Ladan Bosso, who stepped aside to attend to family matters.

It announced the development in a statement issued by its Media Director, Ahmad Gwale, to newsmen on Wednesday in Kano, Kano State.

He said Tata, a former assistant coach with the team, will oversee technical and tactical preparations ahead of Barau FC’s NPFL Match Day 9 fixture against Kano Pillars, scheduled for Sunday.

Gwale said: “The management of Barau FC has approved the appointment of Coach Rabi’u Tata as interim Technical Adviser of the club with immediate effect.

“This follows the decision of Coach Ladan Bosso to step aside temporarily due to family reasons.”

The club expressed appreciation to Bosso for his professionalism and commitment to the team’s development since assuming his role earlier in the season.

Gwale said that Tata would work closely with the existing technical crew to ensure continuity and maintain the team’s momentum in the league campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barau FC, currently occupying 19th position on the NPFL standings, would play against Kano Pillars this weekend in what promises to be a highly competitive North West derby.

Fans and supporters have expressed confidence that Tata’s leadership would revive the team’s performance and stability during the interim period.