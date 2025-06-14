NPFL announces date for commencement of 2025/26 season

In its resolve to sustain the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) round of calendar established in the recently concluded season, the Board on Friday announced that the 2025/26 season will commence on August 22, 2025 and end on May 24, 2026.

The date was announced at a review of the last season statistics and projection for the new season by the Chairman of the NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye.

He said the league is determined to establish a traditional period for the competition to enable clubs, players, match officials, and scouts to plan their own calendar.

Elegbeleye recalled that the board kept to its calendar for the last season, which began on August 31, 2024 and concluded on May 25, 2025.

He said: “This is the first time in many years, perhaps since the start of the new era Nigeria Premier Football League in 2005, (20 years) that a date for kick-off and ending will be faithfully implemented.

“That is a commitment we made and a promise delivered.

“Today, we are also here to announce that the 2025/26 season will be commencing on August 22, 2025 and will be completed on May 24, 2026.

“This is to maintain a calendar we have now established from the last season.”

