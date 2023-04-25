NPFL: Akwa United whip Kwara United with three first half goals

Akwa United Football Club of Uyo have bolstered their position in Group A of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League by defeating Kwara United 3-1.

This was in their Match Day 15 fixture on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Akwa United scored their first goal through Taiye Muritala in the 18th minute.

They went on to dominate the game and scored their second goal through Cyril Olisema and then the third goal through Ubong Friday before the end of the match’s first half.

The second half witnessed a change in tempo as Kwara United took over the game, resulting in scoring a goal.

They were in control of the game in most parts of the second half, but they unfortunately could not convert any other one of their scoring chances into goal.

Speaking during the post-match briefing, Kwara United’s Chief Coach, Kabiru Dogo, said they had a good match in spite of the result.

Dogs said: “My team dominated the second half of the game but could not convert most of their chances.

“Our tactics worked very well during the game, but it was just unfortunate the players could not score goals.

“It was a good match for the two sides at least, but the first 45 minutes were too tough for us because the plan didn’t work out the way I planned and Akwa United played very well in the first 45 minutes.”

On his part, the coach of Akwa United, Ayodeji Ayeni, was thankful to God for the three points garnered by his team and promised to work harder in subsequent games.

Ayeni said: “At this level of the league, every game is important to me.

“So, our team had to come all out from the first blast of the whistle to score the three goals.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that earlier at the same venue, Dakkada FC had played a 1-1 draw with visiting Rangers International FC in a Group B match.