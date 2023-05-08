NPFL: Akwa United whip El-Kanemi Warriors

Akwa United Football Club of Uyo on Sunday defeated El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri 2-0 in a Match Day 17 fixture of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The entertainment match was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Akwa United scored their first goal through a penalty kick by Ubong Friday.

They extended their lead through a free-kick by Friday in the opening minutes of the second half.

Speaking after the match, the Chief Coach of Akwa United, Ayodeji Ayeni, was thankful to God for the two goals and three points garnered by his team.

Ayeni said: “Football is a game of chance.

“And when you don’t capitalise on your chances, you pay dearly for it.

“We were able to make good use of our chances in the second half and got our second goal.

“Winning the game at home is a very good omen for the team, and for us to be able to finish well at home.

“So, the players really give a good account of themselves.”

Ayeni commended the Akwa Ibom people and the fans of Akwa United FC for the support given to the team and promised to work harder in their remaining game.