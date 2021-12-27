NPFL: Akwa United force 3SC to draw in Ibadan + Other results

Akwa United Football Club of Uyo on Sunday in Ibadan forced its host team, Shooting Stars Sports Club, to a 1-1 draw in the day two match of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Utibe Archibong had put the visitors ahead of the Oluyole Warriors with a goal in the 29th minute of the first half.

The visitors, who had struggled hard to reverse the bitter trend in their first home game, secured an equaliser from Ayo Adejubu in the 90th minute of the game.

Adejubu was the hero for Oluyole Warriors as they muscled out a 1-1 draw against Akwa United on Sunday at the newly refurbished Lekan Salami Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

The 3SC, considering the chances wasted in the early minutes of the second half, got their foot upfront as they beefed up their cutting edge with Adebuju, the goal scorer, Wasiu Alalade and Malomo Taofeek.

The Oluyole Warriors were the most burdened side of the game, being their first competitive game on the newly remodelled stadium and their first NPFL game for the past four years after relegation.

3SC would be tackling Lobi Stars away from home in their next game, while Akwa United welcome Gombe United in the nest of Champions in Uyo.

Coach Edith Agoye of 3SC said the club’s transition to the NPFL was not expected to be very quick, adding that there would a lot of improvement from the team after the next few matches.

Age said: “Our transition to the NPFL is not expected to be very quick.

“Definitely it will take a bit of time.

“By the time we are able to play four to six games and are used to playing in the NPFL again, definitely a lot will come from 3SC.”

Coach Kennedy Boboye of Akwa United blamed the draw with Shooting Stars on lack of concentration from his players in the last minutes.

Boboye said: “I came here to pick the three points.

“My plan is to attack and enjoy the game.

“We conceded a late goal due to lack of concentration from my players.”

Boboye said his team dominated the game from the kick-off, adding that they played better than the host team, 3SC.

He said: “We played better than Shooting Stars right from the kick-off.

“In spite of the 1-0 lead in the first half, we didn’t change our plan, we kept on attacking and dominated the game.”

All Match Day 2 results in 2021/2022 NPFL

Rangers International 0-1 Enyimba International

Shooting Stars 1-1 Akwa United

Kano Pillars 0-0 Lobi Stars

Rivers United 3-0 Katsina United

Abia Warriors 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Plateau United 1-0 Kwara United

Dakkada FC 2-0 MFM FC

Remo Stars 3-0 Heartland FC

Nasarawa United 1-1 Gombe United.