NPFL: Akwa United boost fight against relegation, beat Insurance FC

Hosts Akwa United Football Club of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday gave a boost to their quest to escape relegation by defeating Bendel Insurance FC of Benin 3-1 in a Match Day 25 fixture of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League.

In the match played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the hosts were largely overwhelming.

Their three goals came from Ubong Friday in the 21st and 76th minutes and Suleiman Sani in the 23rd minute of play.

Speaking during the post-match briefing, Akwa United’s coach, Umar Abdullahi, thanked God for the victory, saying the match was very important to them.

Abdullahi said the victory would boost the morale of the players as they go for their next away match at the weekend.

He said: “First of all, let me give thanks to God for the victory.

“The victory is so important to the Akwa United family, having lost to the Shooting Stars on Sunday in Ibadan

“I think it was a wake-up call for the boys to know how important this match is.

“It should boost the morale for winning this match and going ahead to go and get another away match.

“I have told the boys that losing away from home has stopped.

“That is the message for the players starting from Gombe’s match.

“The only situation we are in now is that we just have to go and get points on the road.

“That is the only thing that can help us to escape from where we are now.

“So, it has stopped and I know the players will go with me.”

Abdullahi said they would be going for the away match with the intention to play attacking football and win the match as they did at home.

On his part, the Bendel Insurance FC coach, Greg Ikhenoba, said his boys did not play well to win the match as they lacked concentration at the back.

Ikhenoba said: “In football, if you don’t work hard you lose and that’s what happened.

“I don’t want to say too much, but we just have to accept what happened and I think it was a very good game.

“We lacked concentration particularly at the centre-back positions and that was why those goals came in very early.

“But this is football, you will have your plans and if they work well it is fine.

“Today, we didn’t play as we ought to have played in the defence, and that’s why we conceded those goals.”