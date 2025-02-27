NPFL: 3SC draw with hosts Enyimba International

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Wednesday in Aba drew 1-1 with hosts Enyimba International Football Club in a Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 26 fixture.

Sodiq Ibrahim gave the visitors the lead in the 15th minute of the match played at the Enyimba International Stadium, Oba, Abia State.

Ekene Awazie drew the hosts level in the 40th minute when he put the ball beyond 3SC goalkeeper into the right corner of the net.

The two teams missed golden chances after the interval, and the visitors held on to the scoreline till the final whistle.

Speaking after the encounter, 3SC’s coach, Olugbenga Ogunbote, said the match was a good one for his team in spite of the outcome.

Ogunbote said: “Playing against a team like Enyimba and coming out with a point is a priceless gift to our target for the season.

“Our target before the season was to pick a continental ticket, but anything better than that, we will take it as a blessing.”

NAN reports that the draw kept Enyimba International in the league’s 12th position with 35 points, while 3SC also held on to second place with 42 points after 26 matches.

