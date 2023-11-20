NPFL: 3SC beat Pillars to join leaders Doma United, Lobi Stars + All Match Day 9 results

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Sunday became joint top leaders of the ongoing 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League after beating visiting Kano Pillars Football Club 1-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3SC scored through substitute Kareem Ayinde in the 55th minute.

The outcome of the Match Day 9 fixture moved the team to 17 points.

Their points haul from nine matches came from five wins and two draws, but their +3 goals difference dropped them down to third place on the log.

This is because Doma United of Gombe and Lobi Stars of Makurdi, also with 17 points each, have better goals difference of +5 and +4 respectively.

NAN reports that in Sunday’s match played before a massive crowd at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, 3SC had several opportunities to score many goals, but wasted them.

Ayobami Adekunle and Ayobami Junior wasted a couple of chances, while Abdullahi Lawal and Akpan Joshua were rather unfortunate not to have scored.

Kano Pillars were also unlucky not to have scored through skipper Rabiu Ali, whose second half free-kick was turned back by the cross-bar.

Also Read:

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 9 results

Gombe United FC 1-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Bayelsa United FC 1-1 Sunshine Stars FC

Rangers International FC 0-0 Katsina United FC

Enyimba International FC 1-0 Lobi Stars FC

Akwa United FC 3-2 Remo Stars FC

Sporting Lagos FC 1-1 Heartland FC

Rivers United FC 2-1Abia Warriors FC

Shooting Stars FC 1-0 Kano Pillars FC

Played on Saturday

Doma United FC 1-0 Plateau United FC

Bendel Insurance FC 2-2 Kwara United FC

NAN.