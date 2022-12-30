NPF produces 742 Constables of Police in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday received 742 new Constables into its operations after participating in the Passing Out Parade at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State.

They were received by the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Johnson Kokumo, as parade review officer.

The new personnel, drawn from Lagos, Ogun and Osun States, are part of the 10,000 men expected to be recruited into the Force annually.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on August 25, 2015 announced the annual recruitment of 10,000 personnel into the NPF.

Buhari made the announcement at a National Security Summit on Community Partnership Approach to Internal Security and Crime Management organized by the police in Abuja.

He said the recruitment was part of the government’s response to the security challenges in the country.

The IG in his speech about him said that the passing out parade was under the year 2021 batch recruitment scheme of the Nigerian Police Force.

Baba said: “This ceremony involves a total of 10,000 trainees, who began the training.

|This event is taking place simultaneously in four premier colleges and 12 police training schools across the country.

“This wraps up six months of highly challenging, rigorous, physical and intellectual training and it signifies the transition of the recruits into mainstream professional policing duties.

“They are with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rule of law.”

Baba noted that the new personnel showed the commitment of the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Buhari, to reposition the NPF and address the manpower gap in the force.

He added: “It is noted that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment exercise was spread over the 774 local government areas of the country, with due regard to federal character considerations.”

The police boss called on the new constables to be disciplined, have good character and integrity if they must go far in the profession.

“I admonish you to resolve not to engage in any act unedifying of your good name, that of your families, and indeed the Force as you launch your policing career today,” Baba said.

The passing out parade included March past, parade review by the I-G’s representative and giving of awards to some of the graduating personnel for performing excellently well in the training.