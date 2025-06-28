NPF pensions engages stakeholders to build trust, correct misconceptions

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Pension Limited says its stakeholders’ engagement aims to build more trust, correct misconceptions, and offer practical solutions to issues affecting the police officers’ retirement benefits.

This was contained in a statement by the commission in Abuja on Friday.

According to the statement, the management of NPF Pensions Limited organised a far-reaching pension sensitisation exercise across the Southwestern states.

“The exercise covered Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states reaching over 1,500 officers across various cadres, including Commissioners of Police in the states and AIGs,” it said.

Dr. Kolade Morakinyo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NPF Pension Limited, said that it was in line with the company’s customer centric mantra.

Morakinyo said that it was geared towards deepening stakeholders engagement by way of one-on-one sessions that sought to reinforce trust.

He said: “It is also to strengthen stakeholder relationships and deepen understanding of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) amongst personnel of the NPF.

Also Read

“It is part of our ongoing commitment to service improvement and digital transformation of the company.

“The company is poised to ensuring that it continues to leverage on its technology which is an area it places premium, to continue to render unparalleled customer service to police officers.”

Morakinyo said that NPF Pensions had held the industry position for years as the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) with the highest return on investment, returning over 38 percent in 2024.

He said the company would continue to collaborate with both the National Pensions Commission (PenCom) and Police Management Team to explore ways to get enhanced welfare packages for police officers at retirement.

He encouraged those who were yet to transfer to NPF Pensions Limited to do so so as to benefit from its enhanced retirement package being developed.

The Managing Director also urged all officers to notify NPF Pensions Limited whenever they got promoted so that their records could be promptly and accurately updated.

Post Views: 13