NPC condemns abduction of two journalists, families, seek quick intervention for their rescue

The Nigerian Press Council, NPC, has expressed its utmost displeasure over the reported abduction of two Kaduna- based journalists along with members of their families.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the Executive Secretary of NPC, Dr. Dili Ezughah, said the Council was aghast at the recent abduction of Mr. Abdulgafar Alabelewe, a reporter with *The Nation newspapers; and Mr. Abdulraheem Aodu of the Blueprint newspapers, along with their wives and children.

Dr. Ezughah observed that these abductions were the latest in a series of attacks on journalists and media organisations in the past one year, by both state and non-state actors.

He, therefore, called on relevant authorities to arrest the ugly trend, which, he said,was capable of creating a toxic environment for the exercise of the rights to freedom of the press and freedom of expression, which constitute the pivot of democracy.

Dr. Ezughah called on the security and law enforcement agencies to ensure an immediate and safe release of the kidnapped journalists and their family members; and for the perpetrators of the crime to be tracked down and brought to justice.

He implored every person or organisation with grievance against the press to approach the Nigerian Press Council for redress, as the only agency statutorily empowered to enquire into complaints about the conduct of the press and the conduct of any person or organisation towards the press.

The Executive Secretary said it was also within the mandate of the Council to review developments likely to restrict the supply, through the press, of information of public interest and importance and advise on measures necessary to prevent or remedy such development.

“Meanwhile, the Nigerian Press Council stands in solidarity with the latest kidnap victims and their loved ones at this challenging time”, Dr. Ezughah said.

