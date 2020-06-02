The Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, says the agency’s remittance to the Consolidated Revenue Fund is highest under her tenure.

The CRF is an account owned and managed by the Federal Government.

Revenues of agencies under the Federal Government are paid into the account.

Speaking during a programme on TVC on Tuesday, the Managing Director said her administration has increased revenue generated by the NPA.

Bala-Usman said: “The Consolidated Revenue Fund has been the highest the NPA has ever made.

“Our revenue generation has increased, our contribution to the Consolidated Revenue Fund has been the highest the Nigerian ports have ever made.

“So it has been a very productive four years for the Nigerian ports and for the country as a whole.

“The revenue generating agency has risen up to the challenge and has increased its contribution and also increased operational efficiency.”

The Managing Director said one of the concerns the NPA has “that makes Nigerian ports in totality not competitive is the absence of deep seaports”.

She said her administration would work with the NPA Board to ensure the deep seaports are made available soon.

Bala-Usman said she has had a mixture of interesting and challenging experiences in office.

“It has been very interesting and challenging in some instances, but overall, it has been a very fruitful journey. We have seen Nigerian ports move above some bounds,” she said.

In October, Bala-Usman had said under her watch, the authority increased the CRF of the agency from N18 billion to N30 billion.

She added: “In other areas, I would speak to our contributions to the Consolidated Revenue Funds.

“When we inherited it, we had a contribution of about N18 billion, but we remitted N30 billion in 2017, N30 billion in 2018.

“These are clear differentials since my joining Nigerian ports.

“If you look at an N18 billion contribution to CRF, and then a N30 billion contribution, you can see that there is a huge difference.”