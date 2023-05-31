NPAN mourns Raymond Dokpesi, says great pioneer gone

The Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria has expressed shock over the death, on Monday, of Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founding chairman of the media behemoth, Daar Communications Plc.

NPAN in a statement by its president, Kabiru Yusuf, described Dokpesi as the trained Marine Engineer and politician, who pioneered private radio and television broadcasting in the country with the establishment in 1994 of Ray Power, an FM radio station and the Africa Independent Television (AIT), two years later.

“A seasoned politician, High Chief Dokpesi held various strategic positions in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and acquitted himself.

Very unassuming and a philanthropist, he touched several lives, while also using the instrumentality of his media platform to give voice to the voiceless.

“While we commiserate with members of the media fraternity, his immediate and political families on this irreparable loss, we are consoled by the fact that he left behind an enduring legacy of hard work and selflessness.

“We encourage our youth to emulate his industry, modesty and passion for the people.

“The nation has lost a great pioneer, a patriot, an advocate of good governance /a free press and the right of people to know,” it said.