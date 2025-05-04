NPAN backs imposition of $220m fine on Meta

The Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria has backed the imposition of a $220 million fine on Meta Platforms operating in Nigeria.

The Eagle Online recalls the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission dragged the firm before a Tribunal in Nigeria.

Meta Platforms Incorporated is the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

It was dragged by the FCCPC before the Consumer Protection Tribunal for unauthorised data sharing and discriminatory practices by Meta against Nigerian users.

Apart from the $220 million fine, Meta was also ordered to pay FCCPC $35,000 for the 30-month long investigation and prosecution.

Reacting to the fine imposed on Meta, NPAN said in a statement that it was justifiable.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its President, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, and General Secretary, Angela Emuwa, NPAN said: “With significant interest, the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has received the news that the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCT) upheld the $220 million fine imposed on Meta Platforms Incorporated, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

“The penalty was imposed after a 30-month investigation between 2021 and 2023 by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for unauthorised data sharing and discriminatory practices by Meta against Nigerian users.

“The CCPT’s ruling represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to enforce digital accountability and protect the rights of its citizens in the digital age.

“In an era where digital platforms wield enormous influence over societies and economies, it is imperative that companies operating in Nigeria’s digital space comply fully with domestic laws and regulations. Respect for national sovereignty must extend to the digital domain, where the rights and interests of citizens deserve the same robust protections as in any other sphere.

“NPAN further notes that the decision of Nigeria’s CCPT aligns with a broader global trend where regulatory bodies are increasingly taking firm action against major technology companies for violations of data protection and competition laws.

“In 2023, Ireland fined Meta 1.2 billion euros for the company’s failure to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by unlawfully transferring EU user data to the US without adequate safeguards.

“Amazon was fined 746 million euros in 2021 by Luxembourg for a similar breach; while TikTok, Google and Apple have also been penalised at different times for data breaches and anti-trust activities.

“As an association deeply committed to the defence of civil rights, media freedom, and the public good, NPAN reaffirms its support for strong, fair, and transparent enforcement of laws governing the digital economy. It also remains steadfast in promoting the digital rights of publishers to secure fair remuneration for their work and safeguarding intellectual property against exploitation amid the growing complexities of the digital landscape.

“We believe that consistent regulatory vigilance, backed by sustained collaboration among all stakeholders — government agencies, civil society, industry players, and the general public — is essential to ensuring that digital platforms operate responsibly, ethically, and in accordance with Nigeria’s legal and social norms.

“NPAN calls for continued efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s digital regulatory environment to not only safeguard the rights of individuals but also to foster innovation and trust in the country’s growing digital economy.”

